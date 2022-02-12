Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Shares Up 1.1%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.62 and last traded at $106.62. 467 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day moving average is $114.11.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

