Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Shares Up 1.1%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.62 and last traded at $106.62. 467 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.50.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day moving average is $114.11.
About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.