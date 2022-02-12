Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49), reports. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 8.63%.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $35.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($125.29) to €113.00 ($129.89) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($132.18) to €120.00 ($137.93) in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

