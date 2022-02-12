Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 19.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $16,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 74.7% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,083,000 after purchasing an additional 536,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 355.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,190 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 16.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 399,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,383,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 37.6% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 188,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 51,593 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $44.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.22%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

