Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $19.16 Million Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 625,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $19,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth approximately $647,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 151.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,282,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,320,000 after purchasing an additional 772,047 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth approximately $10,043,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 46.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 466,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after buying an additional 149,005 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

ZTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.62.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.