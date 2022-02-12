Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,160,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.94% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,473.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,941,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,594 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,302,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,815,000 after acquiring an additional 467,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,603,000 after acquiring an additional 135,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,721,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,897,000 after acquiring an additional 162,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

RSX stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $33.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

