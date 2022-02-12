Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 172,000 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $13,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 28.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Huntsman by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 21.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 70.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 87.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after buying an additional 4,002,588 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.