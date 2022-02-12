Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 643,694 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 643,694 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $6,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 615.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 38,334 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

CMCSA stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

