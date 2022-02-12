Alchemix (ALCX) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for about $160.69 or 0.00376555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $177.77 million and approximately $9.07 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00037967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00104192 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,302,637 coins and its circulating supply is 1,106,297 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.