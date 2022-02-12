Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.88 billion.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$53.65 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$47.01 and a one year high of C$55.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

