Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives $38.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.88.
ALKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 32,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $934,794.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 5,840 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $166,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,624 over the last 90 days.
Shares of ALKT stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61.
Alkami Technology Company Profile
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
