Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives $38.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.88.

ALKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 32,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $934,794.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 5,840 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $166,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,624 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 167,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 45,611 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.