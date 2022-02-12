ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

ALLETE has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. ALLETE has a payout ratio of 64.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ALLETE to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.49. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ALLETE by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALE. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

