ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.
ALLETE has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. ALLETE has a payout ratio of 64.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ALLETE to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.
Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.49. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALE. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.
ALLETE Company Profile
ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.
