Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys New Stake in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonny Ginns purchased 52,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $497,889.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $47,651,689.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECVT opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.86. Ecovyst Inc has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. Ecovyst’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

