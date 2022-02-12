Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $550,000 Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 72.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.17. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

