Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,563 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of REX American Resources worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 610,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 65,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $91.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $541.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.91 and its 200 day moving average is $89.68. REX American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $203.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $154,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 9,000 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $924,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,818 shares of company stock worth $3,119,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REX shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

