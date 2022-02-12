Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,902 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 326,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 9.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the third quarter valued at about $219,000.

Get Jamf alerts:

BATS JAMF opened at $34.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JAMF. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $5,471,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $237,350.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,260 shares of company stock worth $13,280,558.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.