Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Gossamer Bio worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,433,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,116,000 after buying an additional 51,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,976,000 after buying an additional 50,456 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,577,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 316,667 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,516,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after buying an additional 239,007 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of GOSS opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $666.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

