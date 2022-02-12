Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 13,148 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,148 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 68,278 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 506,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 106,268 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $257,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 656,530 shares of company stock worth $4,938,814. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL opened at $7.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.79%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.