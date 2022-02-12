Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives $260.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allianz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($287.36) to €260.00 ($298.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
OTCMKTS:ALIZY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 105,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,582. Allianz has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $104.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allianz (ALIZY)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.