AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Given New $30.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price objective lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 242.47% from the company’s current price.

ALVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AlloVir in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Get AlloVir alerts:

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $43.97.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). Equities analysts expect that AlloVir will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 4,656 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Hallal sold 17,100 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $136,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,080 shares of company stock valued at $363,807 in the last three months. 55.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AlloVir during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.