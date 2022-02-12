Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.32). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.71) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.29) to ($1.98). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.09) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.81.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $150.76 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.50.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $52,867,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after acquiring an additional 224,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,329,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,800,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

