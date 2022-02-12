Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ALNY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.76. The company had a trading volume of 972,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,668. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.81.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.