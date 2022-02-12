Alpha Coin (APC) Price Tops $0.0003

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Alpha Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $12,197.94 and $11.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,264.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.91 or 0.00752182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00222665 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00022931 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

