Alpha Token Price Tops $0.0159 on Major Exchanges (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 122.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Alpha Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Token has a market capitalization of $550,849.96 and approximately $1.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Token has traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00044279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.13 or 0.06824891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,014.04 or 0.99801048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00047145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00048979 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Alpha Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,759 coins. Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token . Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alpha Token

