Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.510-$1.560 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.36.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

PINE traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 75,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,058. The company has a market capitalization of $218.49 million, a PE ratio of 113.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $21.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 635.29%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 26,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.