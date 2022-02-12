ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ALORU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ALORU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALORU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALORU. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $1,400,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $1,010,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth about $1,111,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000.

