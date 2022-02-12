Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Short Interest Update

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Altair International stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Altair International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.41.
About Altair International
