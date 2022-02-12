Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Altria Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.37 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.