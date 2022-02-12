Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director Raymond Mikulich Acquires 1,000 Shares

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director Raymond Mikulich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$52.03 per share, with a total value of C$52,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$481,641.71.

Altus Group stock opened at C$50.94 on Friday. Altus Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$48.95 and a 52 week high of C$72.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altus Group Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.39.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

