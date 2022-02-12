Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.85 Billion

Brokerages expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to announce sales of $116.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $120.00 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $108.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $540.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $530.35 billion to $560.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $630.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $610.24 billion to $662.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.09 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $114.20 on Wednesday, reaching $3,065.87. 3,851,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,852. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,231.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,346.14.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

