Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $114.20 on Friday, hitting $3,065.87. 3,851,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,385,852. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,231.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,346.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

