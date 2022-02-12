AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Position Decreased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,128 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMCX stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

