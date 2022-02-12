Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer Sells 9,206 Shares of Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 9,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $315,397.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMTB opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.08. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 1.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

AMTB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

