América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Shares Down 3.6%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.31. 237,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,485,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,954,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $959,596,000 after buying an additional 8,399,065 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,729,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $175,942,000 after buying an additional 167,963 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth about $221,916,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,756,000 after buying an additional 3,701,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,128,000 after buying an additional 126,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

