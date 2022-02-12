American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.18.

NYSE:AXL opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $13.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $904.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,309,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after buying an additional 1,034,475 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,194,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,797,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,419,000 after buying an additional 581,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after buying an additional 498,304 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

