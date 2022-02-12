American Century Companies Inc. Has $267,000 Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Powell Industries worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $271.75 million, a PE ratio of 385.00 and a beta of 1.25. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POWL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

