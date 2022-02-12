American Century Companies Inc. Has $282,000 Holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,334 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.22% of Lannett worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LCI. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the third quarter worth about $5,325,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 859.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 959,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 859,094 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the third quarter worth about $754,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the second quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 866.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 182,464 shares during the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 150,900 shares of company stock valued at $223,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

LCI opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. Lannett Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 200.86% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

