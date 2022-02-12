American Century Companies Inc. Invests $209,000 in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JOE. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in St. Joe by 8.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in St. Joe by 12.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

St. Joe stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.23.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

