American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Down 93.8% in January

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the January 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,655,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of HIPH stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,164,020. American Premium Water has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.
American Premium Water Company Profile
