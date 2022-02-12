American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Down 93.8% in January

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the January 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,655,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HIPH stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,164,020. American Premium Water has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

American Premium Water Company Profile

American Premium Water Corp. engages in the production of cannabidiol (CBD) infused water and other consumer products. It also focuses on nanotechnology research that enables the body to absorb higher percentages of CBD molecules. The company was founded by Culbreth Alfred on February 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Playa Vista, CA.

