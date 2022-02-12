American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti boosted their target price on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of AMSWA stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. 116,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,552. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $688.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 387.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Software by 308.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

