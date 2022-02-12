American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after buying an additional 544,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,890,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,556,000 after buying an additional 33,624 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,491,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 211,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,373,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 749,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 28,026 shares in the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

