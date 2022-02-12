AmerisourceBergen Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,457 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 861% compared to the typical daily volume of 568 call options.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,802 shares of company stock worth $22,954,653. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 44.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

Shares of ABC opened at $140.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $100.71 and a 1-year high of $143.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

