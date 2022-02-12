Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.12

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.12 and traded as high as $6.22. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 21,440 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.52 million, a PE ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the third quarter worth $649,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the third quarter valued at $412,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 20,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 10.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 205,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.