Analysts Anticipate Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.78). Aadi Bioscience reported earnings per share of ($1.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($6.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.24) to ($3.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($3.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aadi Bioscience.
Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.78).
NASDAQ AADI traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $18.81. 48,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,936. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.58. Aadi Bioscience has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $49.80.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.
Aadi Bioscience Company Profile
Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
