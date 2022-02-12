Analysts Anticipate Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.29 and the lowest is $2.96. Discover Financial Services posted earnings of $5.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $13.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.09 to $15.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

NYSE:DFS traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $124.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,273. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

