Analysts Anticipate FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Announce Earnings of $4.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.24. FedEx reported earnings per share of $3.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $20.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.10 to $21.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $23.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.68 to $23.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock traded down $8.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.21. 4,680,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.78. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

