Analysts Anticipate Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to Announce $1.84 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.87. The stock had a trading volume of 212,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.57. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $160.91 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.68 and its 200-day moving average is $237.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

