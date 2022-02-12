Analysts Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.76 Million

Analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will announce sales of $127.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.00 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $126.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $484.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.09 million to $486.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $555.45 million, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $575.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,203,000 after acquiring an additional 146,755 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $550,964,000 after buying an additional 168,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.57. 655,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,867. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.63. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $61.57.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.