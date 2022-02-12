Analysts Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.76 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce $229.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $223.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $235.10 million. Addus HomeCare posted sales of $196.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year sales of $868.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.52 million to $874.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $946.20 million, with estimates ranging from $933.32 million to $965.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Addus HomeCare.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

ADUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 63,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,825. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $124.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.61.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.