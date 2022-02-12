Analysts Expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Garmin posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Garmin.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.17.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. Garmin has a 12-month low of $117.71 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.41 and a 200-day moving average of $148.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Garmin by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Garmin by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Garmin by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Garmin by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

