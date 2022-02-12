Analysts Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Equities analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.93. Henry Schein posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Henry Schein.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

HSIC stock opened at $76.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

